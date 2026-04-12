Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,104 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the March 15th total of 36,976 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,893 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock remained flat at $43.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,080. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $45.28.

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This is a boost from Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Bond index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted USD bond index that is based on sector tail risk, security valuation, and issuer corporate governance. VBND was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

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