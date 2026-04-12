iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Short Interest Up 131.4% in March

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,501,696 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the March 15th total of 7,132,577 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,717,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galaxy Group Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC now owns 555,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. ARP Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,766,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ETHA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,822,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,137,270. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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