ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,091 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 4,854 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

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ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,435. ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.07.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra MidCap 400

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

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ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Securities are selected for inclusion in the Index by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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