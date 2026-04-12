TT International Asset Management LTD Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s strong Q1 revenue and reported surge in chip orders is being read as a leading indicator for AI silicon demand — a direct tailwind for AMD’s EPYC/GPU server exposure. Read More.

TSMC’s strong Q1 revenue and reported surge in chip orders is being read as a leading indicator for AI silicon demand — a direct tailwind for AMD’s EPYC/GPU server exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector AI rally: coverage shows investors rotating into multiple AI‑compute suppliers (including AMD) as the AI infrastructure narrative broadens beyond a single winner, supporting near‑term momentum. Read More.

Sector AI rally: coverage shows investors rotating into multiple AI‑compute suppliers (including AMD) as the AI infrastructure narrative broadens beyond a single winner, supporting near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bank support: Bank of America and other shops are highlighting AMD as a top AI‑compute buy, and select boutiques have raised targets — this endorsement helps fuel demand from institutional and retail buyers. Read More.

Analyst and bank support: Bank of America and other shops are highlighting AMD as a top AI‑compute buy, and select boutiques have raised targets — this endorsement helps fuel demand from institutional and retail buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional positioning: filings show large holders adding or maintaining big stakes (Vanguard, State Street, etc.), which supports price stability and upside momentum. Read More.

Institutional positioning: filings show large holders adding or maintaining big stakes (Vanguard, State Street, etc.), which supports price stability and upside momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings (May 5) — a concrete catalyst that could reinforce the rally if data‑center revenue surprises, or trigger volatility if guidance disappoints. Read More.

Upcoming earnings (May 5) — a concrete catalyst that could reinforce the rally if data‑center revenue surprises, or trigger volatility if guidance disappoints. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: some outlets flag a rich forward P/E, prompting discussion about how much growth is already priced in — this creates mixed investor opinions on further near‑term upside. Read More.

Valuation debate: some outlets flag a rich forward P/E, prompting discussion about how much growth is already priced in — this creates mixed investor opinions on further near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and high‑profile selling: executive sales (e.g., Mark Papermaster via a 10b5‑1 plan) and reports of large manager sell‑downs can create headline pressure despite being routine or planned. Read More. Read More.

Insider and high‑profile selling: executive sales (e.g., Mark Papermaster via a 10b5‑1 plan) and reports of large manager sell‑downs can create headline pressure despite being routine or planned. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Structural competition risk: analysis noting hyperscalers’ shift toward Arm/custom silicon remains a longer‑term headwind for x86‑dependent suppliers if cloud providers accelerate proprietary designs. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of AMD opened at $245.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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