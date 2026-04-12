ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 888,046 shares, an increase of 1,740.4% from the March 15th total of 48,254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,711,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

IZM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. ICZOOM Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

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Institutional Trading of ICZOOM Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICZOOM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ICZOOM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 34.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ICZOOM Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ICZOOM Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

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iCZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) operates as a China-based industrial equipment manufacturer focused on the design, development and sale of advanced CNC machine tools and integrated automation systems. Through its subsidiary network, the company delivers precision machining solutions for a variety of manufacturing processes, from heavy-duty milling to high-speed drilling and tapping.

The company’s product lineup includes large-scale gantry CNC machining centers, horizontal and vertical machining centers, multi-axis CNC milling machines, precision metal cutting equipment and turnkey automated production lines.

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