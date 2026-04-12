Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Decreased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,530,622,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,997,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,190,000 after buying an additional 3,842,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after buying an additional 1,561,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,520,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,014,000 after buying an additional 1,387,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $335.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $249.94 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.25 and its 200 day moving average is $333.60.

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About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

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(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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