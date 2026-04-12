Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Up 120.6% in March

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,274 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the March 15th total of 1,031 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.4%

VIASP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

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Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers.

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