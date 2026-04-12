Short Interest in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE) Expands By 126.2%

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,577 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the March 15th total of 7,771 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

OPPE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 9,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,205. WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $10,362,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

About WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund seeks to provide exposure to small-cap European equities while hedging against fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the euro. The fund aims to mitigate currency risk for U.S. investors investing in European small-cap companies.

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