Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Short Interest Up 130.6% in March

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,033 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 15th total of 24,736 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTES. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $101.29. 221,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,582. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.97 and a 52 week high of $102.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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