Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 357,140 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 855,727 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 79,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 877,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 183,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,998. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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