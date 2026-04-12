Short Interest in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Expands By 120.3%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,358 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the March 15th total of 22,403 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,572. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.