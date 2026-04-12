MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 121.7% in March

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 327,704 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the March 15th total of 147,781 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%
MMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.87.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.
The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.
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