MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 121.7% in March

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 327,704 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the March 15th total of 147,781 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%

MMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

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MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,833,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 642,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 603,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,336,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

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