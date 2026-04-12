Short Interest in OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD) Decreases By 56.0%

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 757,167 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 1,720,441 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONMD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMedNet by 141.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,107,598 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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OneMedNet Trading Up 1.0%

ONMD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,776. OneMedNet has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $43.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMedNet

OneMedNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Further Reading

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