Inv Vk Mun Tr (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE VKQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $9.99.

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Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

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Invesco Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VKQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

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