Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) & Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Head to Head Survey

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -61.13% -10.93% -4.74% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Safestore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $35.08 million 2.54 -$21.44 million ($0.55) -3.93 Safestore $306.59 million 5.96 $145.42 million N/A N/A

Safestore has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 1 0 1 0 2.00 Safestore 1 1 1 0 2.00

Mobile Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.93%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Safestore beats Mobile Infrastructure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business “Une Pièce en Plus” (“UPP”) in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As of 31 October 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area (“MLA”) of 8.090 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.231 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

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