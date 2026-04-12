Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE) Short Interest Down 56.3% in March

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,928 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 6,705 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,785,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,174,000 after purchasing an additional 426,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135,115 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000.

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Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,904. Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Panagora ESG International Equity ETF (PPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in developed international companies of any capitalization, excluding the US. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPIE was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

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