First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) vs. Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Critical Comparison

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 28.48, suggesting that its stock price is 2,748% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 34.03% 9.02% 4.48% Highlands REIT -29.67% -5.65% -3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $727.08 million 11.07 $247.44 million $1.86 32.65 Highlands REIT $37.41 million 0.53 -$11.10 million ($0.01) -2.75

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Highlands REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT. Highlands REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $63.29, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Highlands REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

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