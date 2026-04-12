iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,262 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the March 15th total of 2,745 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 201,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GBF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of the United States dollar-denominated United States Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., the United States and foreign agencies, sovereign, supranational and local authority debt) and investment-grade United States corporate bonds, which have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

Further Reading

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