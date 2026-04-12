Reviewing Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Biopharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Crescent Biopharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Biopharma 1 0 5 3 3.11 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 10 0 2.77

Crescent Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.10%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.64, suggesting a potential upside of 105.40%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Crescent Biopharma.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Biopharma $10.84 million 23.28 -$153.94 million ($14.21) -1.28 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $874.84 million 2.74 $263.86 million $1.20 7.97

This table compares Crescent Biopharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Biopharma. Crescent Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Crescent Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Crescent Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Biopharma has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Biopharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Biopharma N/A -125.38% -104.16% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 30.16% -84.33% 61.35%

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Crescent Biopharma on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX10013, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.