Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Grows By 132.9%

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 98,631 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the March 15th total of 42,341 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,088,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA TWM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.93. 394,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,240. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94.
ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000
ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.
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