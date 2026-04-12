Vested Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Vested Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.6% of Vested Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vested Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $624.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $467.33 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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