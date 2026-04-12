SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) versus Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SSP Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SSP Group and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Compass Group 0 0 2 2 3.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $4.75 billion 0.42 -$97.17 million N/A N/A Compass Group $46.07 billion 1.02 $1.87 billion N/A N/A

This table compares SSP Group and Compass Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass Group beats SSP Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

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