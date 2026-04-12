YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) vs. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Critical Contrast

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and YogaWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 3 4 1 2.75 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $65.84, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.40% 11.19% 5.81% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and YogaWorks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.90 billion 1.84 $371.72 million $2.36 24.14 YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

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New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993, and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About YogaWorks

(Get Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

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