iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,604 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the March 15th total of 4,234 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 499,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds. IMTB was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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