Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Short Interest Update

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 218,724 shares, an increase of 883.5% from the March 15th total of 22,239 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.