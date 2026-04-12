SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 362,174 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 1,050,346 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,654,000 after purchasing an additional 848,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,444,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,123,000 after buying an additional 943,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,143,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after buying an additional 229,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,102,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,608,000 after buying an additional 138,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $30.73 during trading on Friday. 486,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,333. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.