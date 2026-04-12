SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 215 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 613 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SJCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

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SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities. SJCP was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by SanJac Alpha.

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