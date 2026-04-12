Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Decreases By 65.9%

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 255,679 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 749,356 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Value Base Ltd. increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 21,473,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 812,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,790,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 645,782 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 472,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 291,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

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Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 637,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,047. The company has a market cap of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VLN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLN

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

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