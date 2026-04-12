ALPS Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Short Interest Update

ALPS Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,501 shares, an increase of 743.3% from the March 15th total of 178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALPS Dynamic Core Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

RFCI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329. ALPS Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

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ALPS Dynamic Core Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.0769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

About ALPS Dynamic Core Income ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio with broad latitude to invest in various fixed income securities in almost any sector, maturity or credit quality, targeting total return with a five-year investment timeline. RFCI was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

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