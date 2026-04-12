Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declines By 64.6%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,419 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the March 15th total of 9,662 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 4,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,089. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

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First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPA. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

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The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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