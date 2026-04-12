ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,286 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 53,790 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Price Performance

Shares of SKF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 16,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,404. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

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ProShares UltraShort Financials Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Financials

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials by 72.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials by 20,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials during the second quarter worth $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

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