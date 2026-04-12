TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 517,358 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517,358 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 13.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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