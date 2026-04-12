Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,983 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 19,299 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,887 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MONRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Moncler Trading Down 0.1%

About Moncler

MONRY stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. Moncler has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $70.16.

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Moncler S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house best known for its high-end down jackets and skiwear. Established in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, near Grenoble, France, the company has built a strong reputation for combining technical performance with refined aesthetics. Its core product lineup includes insulated jackets, vests, coats, knitwear, footwear and accessories, all designed to withstand extreme weather while meeting the standards of high fashion.

Originally founded by René Ramillon and André Vincent as a maker of quilted sleeping bags and tents, Moncler gradually shifted focus to outerwear for mountain sports.

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