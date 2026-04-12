Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,959 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 7,555 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

Nickel Creek Platinum stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

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Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

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Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing platinum group metals (PGMs), nickel, copper and gold projects in Canada. The company’s flagship asset is the Wellgreen project, located in southwestern Yukon near the British Columbia border. Wellgreen is a polymetallic deposit with historic resource estimates for PGMs, nickel and copper, and the company is working toward completing updated technical studies and environmental assessments to support future development.

Originally organized as Wellgreen Platinum Corp., the company rebranded as Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

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