Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 100,411 shares, a growth of 1,373.4% from the March 15th total of 6,815 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.41 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

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Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

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Mitchells & Butlers plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading operators of managed pubs, bars and restaurants, trading under a portfolio of well-known brands. The company’s venues serve a broad spectrum of customers, from casual diners at family-friendly outlets to guests seeking premium steakhouse and craft bar experiences. Its core business activities encompass site management, menu development, beverage sourcing and hospitality operations across its estate.

The company’s brand portfolio includes names such as All Bar One, Toby Carvery, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Sizzling Pubs and Vintage Inns, among others.

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