Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 994 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 42,561 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

NASDAQ BENFW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

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Beneficient Company Profile

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Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENFW) is a global specialty finance company that provides non-dilutive, senior secured lending solutions to corporate and institutional clients. Focused on the middle‐market segment, the firm structures bespoke credit facilities that enable companies to fund growth initiatives, acquisitions and working capital needs without diluting equity interests. Beneficient’s transaction sizes typically range from tens of millions to several hundred million dollars, tailored to the specific requirements of each borrower.

The company’s product suite includes asset-based lending, cash-flow financing and cross-border credit solutions.

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