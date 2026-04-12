Short Interest in Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Drops By 93.0%

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,192 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 463,134 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATPC opened at $2.69 on Friday. Agape ATP has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATPC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Agape ATP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agape ATP has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Agape ATP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agape ATP Company Profile

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Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

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