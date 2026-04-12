iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $682.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $676.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $510.83 and a 1-year high of $700.97.
Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s extended rally is helping lift the S&P 500’s tech-heavy leadership, which supports IVV because Nvidia is a large index component. Nvidia’s stock extends its hot streak — and that’s great news for the S&P 500
- Positive Sentiment: AI/optical networking winners like Lumentum and Coherent are outperforming after upbeat demand commentary, signaling strength in tech-related sectors that lift the index. Lumentum and Coherent Stocks Are the New S&P 500 Standouts. Thank AI Demand.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro indicators of lower equity volatility (the falling VIX) and momentum studies suggesting a new bottom are reinforcing bullish sentiment for the S&P 500, which benefits IVV. Wall Street’s fear gauge just flashed an unusual signal that could carry the S&P 500 to 7,400 within months
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching the March CPI print and its implications for Fed policy; a benign inflation print could extend gains but a surprise upside would pressure equities. S&P 500 headed for 8th day of gains as investors eye CPI, peace talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Price action shows the S&P 500 has regained its 50- and 200-day moving averages, a technical positive for momentum investors but not a guarantee of continued gains. The S&P 500 smashed back above 2 key moving averages, in a rare display of strength. Here’s what history shows happens next.
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines (ceasefire/violations) are creating bouts of risk-off trading and have pressured futures at times, increasing short-term downside risk for broad-market ETFs like IVV. Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall Ahead Of March CPI As Trump Says Iran Isn’t Upholding Ceasefire—Taiwan Semiconductor, Rocket Lab In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in IVV rose ~21.9% in March to about 5.57M shares (≈0.5% of float), which could modestly increase selling pressure or volatility; however the short-interest ratio is just 0.4 days, implying limited short-squeeze risk. (Source: short-interest report)
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
Further Reading
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