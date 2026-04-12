iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $682.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $676.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $510.83 and a 1-year high of $700.97.

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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