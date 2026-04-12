Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Decreases By 90.4%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,528 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 254,352 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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GrainCorp Stock Performance

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

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GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) is an Australian agribusiness and global provider of bulk storage, handling, processing and marketing services for grain and related commodities. The company’s integrated supply chain operations enable it to source grain directly from growers, manage inland storage and receival facilities across eastern Australia, and transport commodities to port terminals for domestic and international customers.

Within its core grain division, GrainCorp offers commodity marketing services, risk management solutions and logistics support for the movement of cereal grains such as wheat, barley and canola.

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