Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,794 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 119,366 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

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About Ilustrato Pictures International

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Further Reading

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures. This division also distributes equipment for emergency services; and sells, installs, and maintains fire protection equipment, as well as offers servicing and maintenance services for firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment.

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