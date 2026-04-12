Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,794 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 119,366 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
Further Reading
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