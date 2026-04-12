Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.89 and traded as low as GBX 137.80. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 139.89, with a volume of 2,012,243 shares traded.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £287.74 million, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.92.

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Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 705 million for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

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