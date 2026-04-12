Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $7.67. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.6850, with a volume of 18,026 shares traded.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

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Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $322,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,618,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,512,960.69. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,934 shares of company stock worth $1,595,552.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 424.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 406,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 328,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

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