Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.85 and traded as low as GBX 240. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 248.89, with a volume of 20,447 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £52.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

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About Gear4music

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Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

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