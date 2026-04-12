Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.85 and traded as low as GBX 240. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 248.89, with a volume of 20,447 shares trading hands.
Gear4music Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £52.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.
About Gear4music
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
Further Reading
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