Short Interest in Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Increases By 122.4%

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,272 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the March 15th total of 19,454 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Holcim Trading Up 3.4%

Holcim stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Holcim has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

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