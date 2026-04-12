TT International Asset Management LTD Buys New Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 246.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7,696.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In other news, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $149,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610.40. The trade was a 99.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $554,675.59. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404.61. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.7%

YPF opened at $43.00 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.44). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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