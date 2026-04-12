Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO Stock Position Increased by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1,730.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 751,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,290 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold comprises 5.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 356,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 29.2% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,412,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,342,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,788,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,915,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 418,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.66. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.42 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 27.89%. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eldorado Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.10%.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

See Also

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