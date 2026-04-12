INV VK HI INC2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:VLT)

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. INV VK HI INC2 has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.43.

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Institutional Trading of INV VK HI INC2

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INV VK HI INC2 by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in INV VK HI INC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in INV VK HI INC2 by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in INV VK HI INC2 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About INV VK HI INC2

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

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