Invesco Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco’s fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund’s strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

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