Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 18,545 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 97,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

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Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BATS PAVE opened at $54.65 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

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