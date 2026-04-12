Diageo plc $DEO Stake Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,275 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $37,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Diageo by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

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Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 207.0%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. BNP Paribas Exane raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 target price on Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus raised Diageo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

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Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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